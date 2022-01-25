Osceola County School District hosting bus driver job fair

article

The Osceola School District is holding a transportation services job fair on Tuesday.

It begins at 8 a.m. and runs through noon at the districts at the Transportation Services Compound, located at 831 Simpson Road, Kissimmee, FL 34744.

It says it's in dire need of new bus drivers.

The district tells FOX 35 News last Friday, roughly 75,000 kids were without a bus driver because of call-outs and unassigned routes.

Applicants do not need any previous experience to drive a school bus. If hired, individuals will receive paid training towards a CDL license.

The benefits of becoming a school bus driver include:

Competitive wages

Excellent benefits, including the Florida Retirement plan after completion of a probationary period, an employee Wellness Program, use of the Center for Employee Health and medical insurance at no cost to the employee, an Employee Assistance Program, and more.

No nights and weekends required and off most major holidays so on the same schedule as students

Flexible schedules

High school diploma/GED preferred but not required

Assistance provided with studying for and taking the CDL written permit test

Individuals who are interested can apply at jobs.osceolaschools.net. Applicants will be asked to provide their driver’s license, social security card, and three years of driving records during the application process.

For more information or questions, contact the Osceola School District’s Transportation Department at 407-518-4540.

