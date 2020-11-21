Osceola County preparing, planning on how they will administer COVID-19 vaccine

The Florida Department of Health Osceola County is getting its plans in place to administer the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to the public.

The Florida Department of Health Osceola County held a COVID-19 test and flu shot drive-thru at its Kissimmee office Saturday. As people lined up for their COVID-19 tests ahead of Thanksgiving, some are also getting the flu vaccine. The health department is using the flu shot event as a way to prepare to administer the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

"The vaccine will make its way to Osceola County eventually. It's important for us to work with our department of emergency management to identify locations for vaccinations and focus on the process for the flu shot event so we can prepare for the eventual vaccinations," said Jeremy T. Lanier, with the Florida Department of Health Osceola County.

The Florida Department of Health was conducting a time-motion study at the flu event Saturday. The department is looking at how long it takes medical staff to administer the flu vaccine to each person to see how they can make the process more efficient for when they will administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the future.

"That study is meant to time our processes from the point where the individual fills out the intake form to the point where they get the shot. That will help us plan for the COVID-19 vaccinations that we will eventually get in the future," Lanier said.

Lanier says preparation is the key to make the process quick, smooth and efficient.

"We can tighten up processes, focus on where we're weaker and strengthen up the whole process," he said.

The information collected at the event will be studied, and the Florida Department of Health will work with Osceola County Emergency Management to come up with plans for the COVID-19 vaccine.