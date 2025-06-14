Osceola County officer-involved shooting on Saturday, deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - An officer-involved shooting took place on Saturday in Osceola County, deputies say.
What we know:
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says there was an officer-involved shooting involving several deputies on Saturday.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released any details on where exactly the shooting took place, what led to the shooting, how many people were involved or if a suspect has been taken into custody.
What's next:
Officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing.
The OCSO will host a press conference at 5 p.m. to share more information on the investigation. FOX 35 currently has a crew headed to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Osceola County Sheriff's Office on June 14, 2025.