Osceola County officer-involved shooting on Saturday, deputies say

An officer-involved shooting took place on Saturday in Osceola County, deputies say.

What we know:

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) says there was an officer-involved shooting involving several deputies on Saturday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released any details on where exactly the shooting took place, what led to the shooting, how many people were involved or if a suspect has been taken into custody.

What's next:

Officials say the investigation remains active and ongoing.

The OCSO will host a press conference at 5 p.m. to share more information on the investigation. FOX 35 currently has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

