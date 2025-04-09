Osceola County mom accused of drowning teen daughter found incompetent to stand trial

article

The Brief Kelsey Glover was found incompetent to stand trial after allegedly withholding insulin from her diabetic 14-year-old daughter, Giselle, and then drowning her in a bathtub. She has been committed to a state hospital for treatment and will have a competency status hearing on November 5, 2025.



Kelsey Glover, the woman who allegedly drowned her diabetic 14-year-old daughter, Giselle, was found incompetent to stand trial Wednesday.

What happened to Giselle?

The backstory:

In November 2024, Glover was arrested after her 14-year-old daughter, Giselle, was found dead inside their Osceola County home. After further investigation, it was determined that she refused to give her daughter her prescribed insulin medication for a number of days and then drowned her in the bathtub.

According to an interview with officials, Shantee Bryant, Glover's roommate, revealed that Glover stopped administering insulin to Giselle, her Type 1 diabetic daughter, on November 18. Bryant stated that Glover had been managing Giselle’s condition for years using an electronic insulin pump but intentionally ceased treatment, despite being fully aware of the severity of her daughter’s medical needs.

As Giselle’s condition deteriorated, Bryant reported that the teen became increasingly ill—vomiting, weak, and unable to eat. During this time, Glover reportedly confined Giselle to the master bedroom and played loud music to mask the girl’s cries for help, Bryant told investigators.

On November 20, Bryant called authorities after witnessing a violent confrontation. According to the documents, Glover held Giselle’s head underwater in a bathtub until the teen became unresponsive. When Bryant attempted to intervene, Glover allegedly grabbed a hammer, threatened to kill her, and began chasing witnesses around the home.

Police arrived to find Giselle unresponsive. She was transported to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Court finds defendant incompetent to proceed

What they're saying:

An Osceola County judge stated that the arguments made by both the state and defense and Glover's behavior in court determined the decision.

Glover was ordered to a state hospital for treatment for restoration of competency.

What's next:

Glover has a competency status hearing scheduled for November 5, 2025.

