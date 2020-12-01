Osceola County Health Services offers free COVID-19 testing

article

Working together, Osceola Community Health Services and Sunshine Health will provide COVID-19 PCR tests and antibody tests at no cost.

The two are working together as part of a five-year national COVID-19 community testing initiative to understand the impact of the virus on underserved communities.

They said that the testing will take place at OCHS Poinciana from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays in Kissimmee until December 30th. The tests are free but appointments are required.

Those interested in participating should call 407-943-8600 to schedule an appointment.

