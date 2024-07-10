Osceola County deputy arrested for cyberstalking, domestic battery: officials

article

An Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested on charges of cyberstalking and domestic battery this week, according to officials.

Douglas Ford, 36, is currently in custody at the Osceola County Jail after a judge signed an arrest warrant, the sheriff's office said in a statement. He's facing multiple charges, including domestic battery, cyberstalking, and 10 counts of accessing a computer system without authority.

Ford is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office issued the following statement regarding his arrest:

"It is always a very unfortunate situation to have to arrest a law enforcement officer. At the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards, and we will not tolerate anyone breaking the law within our ranks."

MORE OSCEOLA COUNTY NEWS

No other details about his arrest were immediately made available. This is a developing story.