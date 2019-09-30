Osceola County deputies search for shooter that left man in critical condition

Osceola County deputies need the public's help as they search for a shooter.

Deputies responded to the corner of North Brack Street and Dolphin Avenue in Kissimmee.

They said that is where 37-year-old Bernard Ferguson was shot.

He was reportedly taken to the hospital. He is in critical condition.

If you have any information on this incident, you are asked to call the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.