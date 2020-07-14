Osceola County delays school start date to Aug. 24

article

The Osceola County School District has decided to delay the start of the school year to Aug. 24.

Schools were supposed to reopen on Aug.10.

The new academic calendar can be found at www.osceolaschools.net.

RELATED: Osceola County School District gives students 3 options for heading back to school

School officials said in a news release, in part:

"Teachers, VPK Paraprofessionals and Leads, IEP Assistants, Lab Assistants, Child Development Assistants, and PreK ESE staff members will return to work on August 10. They will have 10 days of pre-planning, to include a day dedicated to new safety protocols and a day dedicated to the instructional continuity plan, with the first scheduled instructional pay run remaining on August 19."

Advertisement

"There will be no teacher workdays during the school year, with these days being moved to pre-planning; however, Thanksgiving Break, Winter Break, and Spring Break will remain as scheduled, barring a school closure situation caused by a hurricane or other natural disaster. The last four days of the school year, June 1-4, will be designated for make-up days or instructional professional development days. For parents depending on child care August 10-21, the district will offer a special two-week extended learning summer camp at elementary schools."