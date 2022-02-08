Ormond Beach police searching for missing 18-year-old with autism
Ormond Beach police officers are searching for 18-year-old Sydney Powell who was last seen on Monday.
Powell left her home to walk the family dog and did not return. A family member searched for her and located the dog, but could not find Sydney.
Officers said Powell has the mental capacity of a 13-year-old and suffers from depression and anxiety.
"Sydney is described as a white female with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is approximately 5’06" with a medium build," police said in a news release.
Powell was last seen wearing blue denim shorts, sandals, and a gray tank top.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Smith at 386-676-3535 or the Volusia County Communications Center at 386-248-1777.
