Dogs from Florida rescue to play in 'Puppy Bowl' ahead of Super Bowl

While many football fans are looking forward to Super Bowl LVI, there's another game happening featuring some cute canine athletes.

Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl will be back for an 18th edition right before the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 13. More than 100 adoptable puppies from 67 shelters in 33 states will compete to win over fans. Among them are five cuties from the Florida Little Dog Rescue in St. Cloud!

Among the five, Ted D. Bear, Baxter, and Nugget are in the "Pupularity Contest" and will be playing in Puppy Bowl XVIII, with help from hosts and first-time coaches Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg.

Stewart and Snoop Dogg will help the pooches run drills to get them hyped for a chance to win the "Lombarky" trophy! (You can see the entire starting lineup HERE)

As for teams, Stewart will be coaching Ted D. Bear and pals on Team Ruff while Nugget and Baxter will get words of encouragement from Snoop Dogg on Team Fluff.

"I'm honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the 'woof' with the magnificent Martha Stewart!" Snoop Dogg said in a statement.

You can watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl on Feb. 13, at 2 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

