Orlando's Colonialtown, Baldwin Park neighborhoods to get new fire station

Residents and workers in Orlando's Colonialtown and Baldwin Park neighborhoods will benefit from a new fire station.

Fire Station 6 is relocating from East Robinson Street to a new site adjacent to the Orlando Executive Airport.

The new location's groundbreaking took place today. City leaders moved the station a few miles east to improve response times for more neighborhoods and businesses.

"This location is at a better strategic location, especially for the people in Baldwin Park. That neighborhood has grown since the old Station 6 was built," said Deputy Fire Chief Craig Hulette.

The new station will be three times the size of the old one. It will feature upgraded sleeping quarters, improved facilities, and a state-of-the-art gym for 36 firefighters. The project is expected to be completed next year.