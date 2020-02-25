Orlando woman who was aboard Diamond Princess cruise ship stays positive during quarantine

An Orlando woman is being quarantined on Travis Air Force base in California after people on her cruise ship tested positive for coronavirus.

Wanda Davis’ 17-day vacation to Asia with family has stretched into a month and a half away from home.

But she even sees the bright side of quarantine.

“I have space to myself. I can write. I can sleep in. I can do whatever,” Davis said in a Facetime interview with FOX 35 News.

So far, she’s spent nine days alone in a hotel room in the U.S. after a cargo plane brought her back to the U.S. with other cruise guests.

She had already spent 12 days in quarantine aboard the Diamond Princess.

While a lot of people would complain, Davis doesn’t.

Advertisement

“We were very, very fortunate. We had a balcony,” she said. “We could go out and get air. That was not the same for people on the inner cabins.”

“It was a lot to kind of take in,” said Davis’ son, Ethan.

Ethan Davis has been monitoring the coronavirus outbreak on her ship from Orlando.

“The good thing is my mom is so positive she made that a lot easier. Talking to her pretty much alleviated my fears. She was pretty counseling me more than I was talking to her,” he said.

The local chaplain is staying healthy and not allowing fear to take over.

“I practice joy. I practice calling things adventures. That was a grand adventure for me,” Davis said.

That "adventure" is coming to an end.

Davis is hopefully just days away from heading home.

“I’m looking forward to hugs because when you’re in quarantine, you’re not supposed to touch people. It’s amazing how important a hug or touch can be,” she said.

“First thing I want to do is hug my mom, hear her laugh,” Ethan said.

Davis said her quarantine ends Monday.

She’s also anxious to get home so she can officiate Ethan’s wedding next month.

A lot of people are rooting for her.

She’s done numerous interviews on “Johnny’s House” where she’s garnered a following.