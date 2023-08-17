Orlando woman organizes donations for Maui wildfire victims

One Orlando woman is raising money and collecting supplies to send to Maui wildfire victims.

Rosa Diaz has family that lives on the island and was inspired to organize donations. She said she turned her worry into action.

"It burns passionately in my heart to try to do everything that I can," Diaz said.

Diaz’s son, David, and daughter-in-law, Kylie, live in Maui with their young son. They are back home after being forced out by thickening smoke.

"Very heart racing trying to figure out what to pack, what not to pack," Kylie Diaz said.

Kylie Diaz said the deadly wildfire stopped four blocks short of their house. She was born and raised on the island and said the wildfire’s impacts are "heartbreaking."

"It’s still hard to wrap my mind around that this place where I enjoyed, or places that I love going to traditionally are no longer there," Diaz said.

With David, Kylie, and his son all physically okay, Rosa sent her church group a mass text. Liberty Baptist Orlando has fewer than 100 members, but Rosa has so far raised close to $1,000 in less than one week.

"It’s not much, but it’s a start," Diaz said.

Rosa Diaz said her drive to help goes beyond friends and family."It’s a great encouragement for all of us to be part of any tragedy and try to lift up," Diaz said.

Kylie Diaz said people on the island are thankful for donations of all sizes.

"Even though these things are happening, we are strong people, and we will overcome and get through this together," Diaz said.