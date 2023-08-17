Central Florida businesses band together in support for Maui

Several Orlando-area businesses are teaming up to support recovery efforts in Maui.

The fundraiser is called Orlando United for Maui Strong. It’s led by the Central Florida food site TastyChomps.com. People can donate cash or bid for items in a silent auction. Those auction items are donated by participating businesses.

Brandy Ford, Hanalei Shave Ice owner, is Hawaiian. She said she signed on as soon as she heard about the effort."We just want to support what we can here in Orlando," Ford said. "We don’t want to go to the island right now. We want them to just heal, but we could send our funds, we could send our love and aloha."

Cash donations are through a GoFundMe page. The online silent auction ends on August 28.