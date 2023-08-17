Expand / Collapse search

Central Florida businesses band together in support for Maui

By
Published 
Updated 11:45PM
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

Orlando woman organizes donations for Maui

One Orlando woman is raising money and collecting supplies to send to Maui wildfire victims. Rosa Diaz has family that lives on the island and was inspired to organize donations. She said she turned her worry into action.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Several Orlando-area businesses are teaming up to support recovery efforts in Maui.

The fundraiser is called Orlando United for Maui Strong. It’s led by the Central Florida food site TastyChomps.com. People can donate cash or bid for items in a silent auction. Those auction items are donated by participating businesses.

RELATED: Orlando woman organizes donations for Maui wildfire victims

Brandy Ford, Hanalei Shave Ice owner, is Hawaiian. She said she signed on as soon as she heard about the effort."We just want to support what we can here in Orlando," Ford said. "We don’t want to go to the island right now. We want them to just heal, but we could send our funds, we could send our love and aloha."

Cash donations are through a GoFundMe page. The online silent auction ends on August 28.