Man in critical condition after Orange County shooting on Saturday, deputies say

A man is in critical condition after deputies say he was shot on Saturday afternoon in Orange County.

What we know:

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) said they responded to a shooting call around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2, in the 4000 block of Norwich Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. Investigators determined he was shot near the 4100 Block of South Orange Blossom Trail.

Officials say the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not yet released any details on the events that could have led up to the shooting. The man who has been shot has not yet been identified, and it's unclear if there are any suspects who have been identified or are in custody.

What's next:

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

FOX 35 News has reached out to authorities for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.