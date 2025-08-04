Man dies after weekend shooting in Orange County: deputies

The Brief Javore Bentley, 32, died after being shot in Orange County on Saturday. The investigation is ongoing, and no suspect information has been released.



A man has died from his injuries after being shot in Orange County over the weekend, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday morning.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Javore Bentley.

Deputies said the investigation remains ongoing. No information about a suspect has been released at this time.

The backstory:

The shooting occurred on Saturday, August 2, just before 3 p.m. Deputies responded to a report of gunfire near Norwich Road and discovered Bentley, who had been shot near South Orange Blossom Trail.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

Authorities have not yet disclosed what may have led to the shooting.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS