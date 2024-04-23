Orlando welcomes 200th Dunkin' store with 100 days of free coffee

article

Dunkin' is celebrating the grand opening of its 200th store in Orlando this weekend by giving away free coffee.

The coffee chain announced Tuesday its newest store, located at 363 Avalon Park South Boulevard, is set to open on Saturday, April 27.

Starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, the first 200 Dunkin' Rewards members at this new 1,602-square-foot location will get a free medium hot or iced coffee for 100 days. To redeem, you must be a Florida resident of at least 18 years of age.

At the grand opening celebration, customers will also be able to spin a wheel to win free Dunkin' merch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Free samples, doughnut decorating, face painting and photo opportunities are also on the agenda on Saturday.

Local franchisee Danish Alidino will donate $7,500 to Nathaniel's Hope and $7,500 to Orlando Health in honor of the opening. Those checks will be presented in a ceremony at noon. SouthState Bank will also donate an additional $1,500 to each organization.

"We are very proud of the long-standing relationships we have built serving our customers and the community in the surrounding area for many years," Alidino said in a news release. "As we celebrate the grand opening of Orlando’s 200th store, we really look forward to an even greater relationship with our guests, well into the future!"