Dunkin' honoring 'Short Kings' this spring with hilariously renamed coffee drink
It's Short King Spring at Dunkin'!
The coffee chain made a huge – err, small – announcement on Tuesday to mark the first day of spring: Small iced coffees are now called "Short Kings" on the Dunkin' app.
"Because sometimes you don't need a large or even a medium, you just need a Short King," the description on Dunkin's app says.
A short king is typically considered a man under 5-foot-8.