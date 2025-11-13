Orlando weather: Warmer weather returns; forecast, temperatures

The Brief Thursday's forecast: Another cool start to the day, but temperatures will reach the 70s. Although the weather will be cooler, there will be plenty of sunshine and clear skies. Next week is expected to be even warmer, with temperatures hitting the 80s by Wednesday.



After starting off this morning in the 40s and 50s, this afternoon will truly be picture-perfect. Temperatures will still be a few degrees below our average high of 79° as Orlando climbs to a high of 74°. Near the coast, highs will be closer to the low 70s. Sunshine will be abundant under clear skies.

The clear skies overnight will allow temperatures to fall into the 50s for morning lows. While we aren't quite going to be at what's considered average or normal for this time of year, it will still be a big improvement compared to the last few mornings. Orlando's low will fall to 53°.

As we head into this weekend, we're gearing up for what will be an absolutely beautiful stretch weather-wise. A ridge of high pressure will continue to build into the region, which means dry, sunny, and warm weather will take shape.

Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 70s for Friday before highs reach the upper 70s and low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Overnight temperatures will be much closer to normal, too. Plan for lows in the upper 50s and low 60s for the weekend. Temperatures will turn even warmer next week under sunshine-filled skies. Highs will be near the middle 80s by Wednesday.