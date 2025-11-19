Orlando weather: Warm, sunny weather across Central Florida for next several days
ORLANDO, Fla. - Another warm, dry, and sunny day is on the way for Central Florida.
After starting off the morning with a few areas of patchy light fog, temperatures will go from the upper 50s and low 60s this morning into the 80s by noon. In Orlando, plan for a high of 83°. This is still well above our average high of 78° for this time of year. At the beaches, highs will climb into the upper 70s. Mostly clear skies will allow for plenty of sunshine to stream in as well.
What to expect tonight
Mostly clear, quiet, and calm. Lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s.
Rain-free for the next week
This persistent pattern of warm, dry, and sunny weather will continue for the next several days. A large ridge of high pressure will be the large dominating factor of the forecast, even into next week.
We'll remain rain-free and sunny for at least the next week and a half or so and temperatures will continue to climb to above-average levels.
The warmest temperatures look to arrive this weekend as highs approach the middle 80s.
Thanksgiving forecast
As we get closer to the Thanksgiving holiday, we're seeing signs that this pattern may finally break, meaning, cooler temperatures, clouds, and the potential of rain will all be possible.
A cold front looks to try and sweep into the region. The exact timing of this front is something we're still working to fine-tune in the coming days.
The front could move in as early as Thanksgiving Day or as late as December 1st.
