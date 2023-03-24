Orlando weather: Highs near 90 kick off weekend in Central Florida

Today's high: 89 degrees

Tonight's low: 66 degrees

Main weather concerns:

No real weather concerns today, perhaps the risk of a sunburn and that's about it. Highs climb higher to near 90 this afternoon, low-mid 80s along the beaches. Skies are dry all day.

BEACHES:

Beaches look dry and warm today. Seaside temps settle around 83 today with a nice ocean breeze from the Southeast. Surf rolls in at 2-3' with a dominant ENE swell in the water all day. Surf will be best early in the day with favorable tides and lighter winds.

Rip current risk is moderate with the biggest threat windows around 12pm and 6pm on this Thursday.

THEME PARKS:

Theme parks will feature mixed skies, dry-warm conditions all day. Highs there will hit in the upper 80s.

OUTLOOK:

Temperatures will continue warming in the coming days, heading into the 90s as we move into the weekend. A weak front will move into the area on Saturday & Sunday bringing only slight rain opportunities in the 10-20% range & after 2pm both days.

A stronger system with more robust rain chances could come in early next week. Rain chances by Tuesday climb to near 30%-warm ahead of the front as well. Behind the front, cooler and drier by Wednesday-Thursday.

