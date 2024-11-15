Orlando weather: Sunny days, crisp nights as cold front drops temperatures this weekend

It will be mostly clear overnight with a spectacular view of the moon.

Expect mostly sunny conditions with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s overnight. A northeast wind will blow at 10 to 15 miles per hour, bringing lower humidity levels.

WEEKEND AND BEYOND: There will be much lower humidity, for a crisp, sunny weekend. Temperatures will be in the 70s for highs to near 80 with lows in the 50s to near 60 in most spots – closer to 50 degrees in Ocala and Gainesville. It will be a bit warmer Monday and Tuesday next week with humidity returning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures will warm back into the 80s for highs, signaling a brief return to warmer weather early next week. Wednesday will be a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as we watch for the potential remnants of Tropical Storm Sarah merging with a cold front. There could be downpours, strong winds, and possibly severe storms late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A significant cool down is expected near the end of next week as temperatures drop considerably.

Tracking the Tropics

Tropical Storm Sara is expected to dissipate over or near Mexico's Yucantan Peninsula early next week, eliminating the tropical threat to the U.S. Gulf Coast or Florida, according to the FOX 35 Storm Team and the National Hurricane Center.

The NHC said the cooler waters and strong wind shear in the Gulf of Mexico will prevent Sara from developing over the Gulf of Mexico, and will be fully absorbed into a cold front. Central Florida will likely see heavy rainfall – and perhaps a thunderstorm – on Wednesday, which will be a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day.

FOX 35's Brooks Garner said this should also eliminate major threats of a hurricane reaching Florida for the remainder of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. The Atlantic basin and Caribbean may see a few more named systems, but none would threaten Florida from herein, Brooks said. Hurricane season ends on Nov. 30, 2024.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: