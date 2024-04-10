Orlando weather: Storms could bring damaging winds, hail on Thursday | See timeline

Wednesday and Thursday will be warm in Central Florida, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

It'll be great weather for all outdoor activities, though on Thursday afternoon, our weather will deteriorate from north to south as a line of strong storms marches in from the I-10 corridor toward Orlando. That is why we have declared Thursday a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day.

A cold front is expected to bring gusty storms by midday on Thursday to the Gainesville area and by the evening commute for Orlando and Central Florida. Storm hazards could include damaging wind gusts past 60 mph, hail and a low-end chance for a tornado.

When will storms reach the Gainesville, Ocala area?

Severe storms may develop from 1pm-3pm for Levy, Dixie, Gilchrist, Alachua and northern Marion County, with gusts past 60 mph and the outside chance for an isolated tornado.

That rain threat ends around 5pm, as storms track southward toward Orlando.

When will storms reach the Orlando region?

Storms will arrive from the north between 4pm-6pm during the heat of the day. This will allow for stronger storms with winds past 60 mph.

The tornado threat looks minimal, but can't be totally ruled out. Thursday morning through mid-afternoon will be fine for outdoor activities (only cancel twilight tee times).

When will storms reach Brevard and Osceola counties to the south?

Storms will start falling apart as they make it into Kissimmee and Melbourne around or after dinnertime. Brief downpours and a clap of thunder is the most likely scenario for areas southeast of Orlando.

Forecast Discussion: While Tuesday's timing looked later in the day for storms arrival which would yield weaker storms, Wednesday's update features an earlier onset tapping into the energy associated with a 90°F day. Overall, this will be a, "low-end" Storm Alert Day (especially compared to the high-end Storm Alert Day they face today in the Deep South). The strongest storms will likely develop along and north of the I-10 corridor.