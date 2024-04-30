19-year-old allegedly threatens to shoot, kill Flagler County high schooler on Instagram

article

A 19-year-old man found himself behind bars on Friday after he allegedly made threats over Instagram to kill a Flagler County high schooler.

Micah McGuire was arrested and charged with written threats to kill or do bodily harm after the incident that unfolded on Friday involving students at Flagler Palm Coast High School, according to an arrest affidavit from the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

McGuire allegedly used Instagram direct messages to send threatening messages about a male teen to his ex-girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend sent a screenshot of the messages to her ex-boyfriend, and he showed them to the school resource deputy on duty at their high school saying that a possible threat was made toward his life, the affidavit said.

Deputies met with the girl and she showed them more messages that McGuire allegedly sent. They included that he would "put 3 bullets in his chest," he would "kill that (expletive)," and mentioned that his family would have to "Barry (sic) his a**," according to the affidavit.

McGuire's relationship to the girl and her ex-boyfriend are unknown at this time.

When deputies met with McGuire, he admitted that he was speaking with the girl about her ex-boyfriend, but also said that "someone might have access to his account and sent the threatening messages," according to the arrest affidavit. Deputies eventually determined that it was McGuire who allegedly sent the messages and threatened the teen's life multiple times.

McGuire was taken into custody and was transported to the Flagler County Inmate Facility. He was released the next day after posting $4,000 bond.

"This adult thought he was safe hiding behind a keyboard and didn’t realize his threats against a juvenile would trace back to him and land him straight in the Green Roof Inn," said Sheriff Rick Staly. "I want to thank the student that came forward and urge parents to talk to their teens and young adults about the messages they send and receive. Threats like these are taken seriously, and whether the sender is an adult or juvenile, they will be arrested for making threats."

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office urges parents to talk to their children about the consequences of sending threats, to speak up if they receive threatening messages and the proper way to handle disagreements.