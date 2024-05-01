Central Florida city ranked among top endangered historic places in U.S.

article

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has released its annual listing of America’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

Among that list is the Central Florida city of Eatonville. In August 1887, it became the first self-governing all-Black municipality in the United States when a group of 27 black men incorporated the town. Over the next few decades, it expanded and was home to the Robert Hungerford Normal and Industrial School, the first school for Black children in Central Florida.

Issac and Joe Clark two of the 27 black men who incorporated the city of Eatonville in 1887.

The city of Eatonville is widely known as the home of iconic author, folklorist, and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston. Throughout her life, Hurston shared that the community was a large influence on her life and literary work, which led her to great success.

RELATED: Black History Month: Book club reads the stories of Zora Neale Hurston

Despite the city's significance, Eatonville does not have the necessary legal protection to support the preservation of its historic properties. Many of the historic buildings need investment and rehabilitation in order to continue the legacy of the city. However, the city's future may be changing.

Currently, Eatonville is the second-ranked finalist in the state, hoping to be the home of the first black history museum in Florida. If they receive approval, City officials hope to build on the land that was once where the Robert Hungerford Normal and Industrial School stood. Although the land is owned by Orange County Public Schools, they have agreed to give up some of the land for the project. Officials say if the museum were to be built it would also bring in millions to the economic growth of the city.

RELATED: Black history museum could bring millions in economic impact to Eatonville

Although money may be an issue in preserving this city, the sense of community is strong. In February of this year, community members, along with the help of a local company, came together to help restore the community pool which has been a staple in the community for over 50 years but has been unusable for the past five years. City officials are working on preserving the culture of the city while making it a fun place for the younger generations.

Since 1987, the Association to Preserve the Eatonville Community (P.E.C.) has been leading efforts to celebrate the community’s historic and cultural significance. They established the annual ZORA! Festival which celebrates the life and work of Zora Neale Hurston, which brings thousands to the community every year. Other partners like the Southern Poverty Law Center and the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund are working with the Town of Eatonville on comprehensive preservation planning that would support the continued protection, rehabilitation, and vibrancy of this community.

Now, 136 years later, the small Central Florida city of Eatonville is working to continue its big legacy and embrace its rich history. Hoping to pass on the knowledge for years to come.