TIMELINE: Heavy rain, heat and humidity forecast for Central Florida on Friday

Our warm and muggy start to the day will help set the stage for a hot, humid, and stormy afternoon across Central Florida.

Afternoon highs will reach the low 90s for inland areas and upper 80s for areas along the coast. Once we factor in the high levels of humidity, our heat indices will peak around 100-105°.

Showers and storms will also make a return to the forecast this afternoon. Heavy rain will be likely for those who see the rain, which could lead to reduced visibility and ponding on roadways. The best chances of rain will take place between 4pm - 8pm.

For Friday night football games, scattered steady rain with isolated downpours will be possible, especially near kick-off. Keep the rain gear handy!

THIS WEEKEND: More of the same is on the way for Saturday as far as the forecast goes. Hot and humid temperatures with scattered showers and storms likely throughout the afternoon hours.

By Sunday, much-needed relief will arrive in the form of lower rain chances courtesy of drier air! This will also give way to better feeling temperatures and humidity levels as well. Plan for highs in the upper 80s to near 90-degrees for much of next week.

