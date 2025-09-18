Orlando weather: Strong showers and storms return amid historically wet September

The Brief Scattered afternoon showers and storms are on the way for Thursday. The majority of the storms will take place between 1–8 p.m. The best chances of rain look to take place east of the Interstate 75 corridor.



Thursday will bring scattered afternoon showers and storms throughout the day across Central Florida.

Here's a look at when to expect the rain, as well as a preview of the weather looking ahead towards the weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Scattered afternoon showers and storms are on the way for Thursday.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The majority of the storms will take place between 1–8 p.m. We'll expect a 40% chance of these very scattered downpours and storms, so it won't be a total washout.

The best chances of rain look to take place east of the Interstate 75 corridor.

High temperatures today will range from the low-90s near I-75, to the upper-80s for inland areas and the mid-80s near the Atlantic Coast.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

We can't rule out a few isolated lingering showers this evening and into overnight.

Temperatures will be more typical for mid-September, with lows falling into the low-to-mid-70s.

What will the weather look like over the next few days?

Looking Ahead:

Slightly drier air will remain in place for Friday and into the weekend. This will lead to fewer chances of rain and storms at the end of the work week.

The best chances of rain look to hug areas along the East Coast. We'll still see scattered afternoon downpours, but it won't be a washout.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Otherwise, much higher chances of showers and storms will take shape as we head into the middle parts of the next work week.

Temperatures will remain in the 80s for much of the weekend, before heating back into the low-90s for the middle parts of next week.