Orlando weather: Mostly dry and sunny Labor Day across Central Florida

Today's high: 90 degrees | Tonight's low: 73 degrees

Main weather concerns: We have a mostly dry and sunny Labor Day forecast across central Florida. A drier NE wind will push on shore creating a nice breeze along our beaches. Temperatures will still warm into the low-90s this afternoon. We can't rule out passing light showers through the early afternoon. All-in-all, it will be a great day for any outdoor activities that you have planned for the holiday.

BEACHES: A steady onshore wind continues today allowing for highs to warm into the mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. We could see a light shower or two during the day, but coverage remains at 20%.

The rip current risk remains high with surf up to 3-5 feet thanks to Idalia's remnants in the Atlantic. Remember to swim near an open lifeguard stand.

THEME PARKS: It is a great day to head to the these parks with a mix of sun and clouds and little to no rain chances. Afternoon highs will warm to near 90 with a NE breeze. Stay hydrated and have a fun day at the parks.

OUTLOOK: Dry air continues to dominate into the middle of the week with winds remaining out of the northeast. Lows will be comfortable each morning during that time frame, in the low 70s inland. We could see a bit more moisture and warmer weather by the end of the week. Rain chances don't appear to return until next weekend.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: The tropics remain busy. Tropical Storm Gert and Tropical Depression Katia remain deep in the Atlantic with no threat to land. A tropical wave (Invest 95L) remains just off the West African coast.

Models indicate this wave could develop into a tropical depression as it moves west and may be a threat to the Caribbean by this coming weekend.

For now, it is too early to speculate where it may end up, but it is certainly something worth monitoring through next week. Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.