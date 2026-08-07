Orlando weather: More rain ahead for Central Florida this weekend

The Brief More showers and storms, especially west of Orlando, are expected for Central Florida this weekend. The strongest storms will bring torrential rain, frequent lightning, as well as gusty wind. Rain chances will go down at the start of next week, as the temperatures climb back into the mid-90s.



The weekend, much like our Thursday, will feature more frequent showers and storms, especially west of Orlando.

Torrential rain, frequent lightning, as well as gusty wind are all a possibility in the strongest of storms.

The unsettled pattern looks to hold as we kick off the weekend.

Storm chances elevated Friday into Saturday

This onshore flow we've been dealing with continues Friday as a weak disturbance to our east skirts on by.

This wave will help enhance our rain chances locally with more frequent showers and storms developing, especially later in the day.

A few showers and storms will be around during the AM, but the coverage really increases through the afternoon into the evening.

Wind gusts between 40 and 50 mph will be possible, as well as plenty of lightning.

Saturday is essentially a cope and paste sort of day, with storm chances up nearly 70%. The highest coverage will be during the afternoon and evening.

Rain chance go down into next week

Rain chances go back down little-by-little toward seasonable norms Sunday into Monday.

We'll still hit or miss showers and storms during the afternoon and evenings with the help of the sea breezes, but overall, we'll see less coverage.

That trend continues through Tuesday with even lower rain chances. This is thanks to a ridge of high pressure build back in.

With that, chances come down to around 20% Tuesday through Thursday. We'll still have the potential for a few showers and storms with the sea breeze collision, but coverage will be much lower.

Heat builds again

With this ridge of high pressure building, we'll feel our temps coming back up.

Our average for this time of year is 92, and we'll likely be a few degrees above that.

Highs jump from the lower 90s this weekend and early next week to the mid-90s Tuesday.

By late week, a few spots may be able to rise into the upper 90s, but either way, the humidity will make it feel like the lower to mid-100s.

We'll likely be shy of Heat Advisory criteria, but we'll have the heat risk to contend with for the first few days back to school.