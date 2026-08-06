Volusia sheriff, Florida AG spar with attorney Monique Worrell over DeLand shooting suspect

The Brief State Attorney General James Uthmeier and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood accused State Attorney Monique Worrell of being soft on crime. The latest clash follows the arrest of 17-year-old Keyan Rundell in connection to the shooting deaths of two teens in downtown DeLand. Worrell defended her office. She said the court ultimately decides sentences in juvenile cases and explained why a particular case may be dismissed, dropped, or adjudicated with probation.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier and Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood have both criticized State Attorney Monique Worrell's Office following the arrest of a 17-year-old boy in connection with the shooting deaths of two teens in downtown DeLand.

Both Uthmeier and Chitwood accused Worrell and her office of being "soft on crime." Worrell defended her record and her office, and said the criticism was politically motivated.

The backstory:

On July 29, the bodies of Dustin Rose, 19, and Samson Campbell, 18, were found in a vacant industrial lot in downtown DeLand. Both had been shot multiple times, police said.

U.S. Marshals arrested 17-year-old Keyan Jayden Rundell on Aug. 5 in Manatee County. He was wanted on suspicion of second-degree murder in the deaths of Rose and Campbell.

Credit: DeLand Police Department

Officials said the three knew each other, though authorities have not yet explained how. The three are believed to have met at the vacant lot on Tuesday, July 28, where police believe the shooting happened. A motive for the shooting has not yet been released.

What they're saying:

Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood wrote on Facebook on Wednesday morning about Rundell's alleged criminal history and the outcomes of those cases, specifically criticizing the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court's "lack of prosecution," which is led by State Attorney Monique Worrell.

"It makes you wonder if our justice system held little Keyan accountable from the start, maybe things would have turned out different," he said.

The other side:

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier, a longtime critic of Worrell, accused the state attorney of "neglect of duty and incompetence" in a post on X.

Monique Worrell statement

State Attorney Monique Worrell held a news conference on Thursday regarding the criticism from Volusia Sheriff Chitwood and Attorney General James Uthmeier.

"Our hearts are with the families of the two young men whose lives were tragically taken. Their loved ones deserve answers, and our community deserves a juvenile justice system that works to prevent these senseless acts of violence before they occur, instead of partisan political rhetoric and misinformation.



"It is disappointing, but not surprising, that the appointed Attorney General continues to make politically motivated statements without knowing all the facts. Public safety deserves thoughtful leadership and not rhetoric designed to score political points.



"The most recent case referenced by Volusia Sheriff Mike Chitwood that involves this juvenile did not occur within the Ninth Judicial Circuit, but rather his own Seventh Circuit and is therefore outside the jurisdiction of this office to speak to," she said in a statement.

In her statement, she said the court, not prosecutors, determine sentences in juvenile cases; that she seeks to collaborate more with the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice to identify potential gaps in intervention programs, and to improve outcomes for young offenders.

‘Accountability matters, but so does intervention before a child’s behavior escalates to the point that lives are lost,’ — State Attorney Monique Worrell

"This tragedy involves an individual whose interactions with the criminal justice system began at just 12-years-old. That fact underscores why early intervention matters and why the entire system must be reformed.



Protecting our communities requires every part of the juvenile justice system to work together. My office remains committed to that work and putting partisan politics aside to protect residents."