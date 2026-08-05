Brevard Zoo expecting two giraffe calves

The Brief Brevard Zoo is expecting two giraffe calves, with births anticipated this fall or winter. Caretakers are monitoring both pregnancies with specialized diets, blood tests and ultrasounds. Zoo officials say they're excited to welcome the new calves and ensure they are healthy after birth.



Brevard Zoo is preparing to welcome two giraffe calves after confirming pregnancies in two members of its herd, zoo officials said.

The expectant mothers are Kumi, a 12-year-old giraffe, and Tisa, 4. Both calves were fathered by the zoo's male giraffe, Mapenzie.

What they're saying:

Animal care staff first noticed changes in the giraffes' behavior and weight gain before confirming the pregnancies through blood tests.

Caretakers are monitoring both giraffes throughout their pregnancies by adjusting their diets and performing ultrasounds to track the calves' development.

"We monitor what are their diet intakes, make sure that they get all the nourishment that they need during building those babies," said Kim Castrucci, the zoo's curator of animals.

Once the calves are born, staff will monitor them to ensure they are standing and nursing properly.

"We are beyond excited for our giraffe babies," Castrucci said.

The zoo said the calves are expected to arrive sometime between fall and winter, although exact due dates are not known.