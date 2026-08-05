Good Samaritans rescue driver from submerged car at New Smyrna Beach boat ramp

The Brief Two Good Samaritans rescued a driver moments before his car sank at a New Smyrna Beach boat ramp. The driver was pulled from the submerged vehicle and is recovering. The fire department plans to honor the rescuers at an upcoming City Commission meeting.



Two Good Samaritans are being credited with rescuing a driver moments before his car became fully submerged at a boat ramp in New Smyrna Beach, fire officials said.

Witnesses said they watched a Chevrolet Impala travel about 15 to 20 mph down North Causeway without braking or swerving before entering the water.

What they're saying:

Cody Swavely and Robert Baggs immediately jumped in after the vehicle. Swavely said he opened the driver's door, but water rushed inside as the car quickly sank.

"The bumper end of the car was still in the air, and he was still buckled in the front seat, gulping water," Swavely said. He said the pair pulled the driver from the vehicle with only seconds to spare. "Probably another 10-15 seconds and that was it."

The driver was disoriented but breathing and is recovering.

Lt. Adam Sawri of the New Smyrna Beach Fire Department praised the rescue, saying, "To see these two gentlemen do this was really incredible." He said the car was already completely submerged by the time firefighters arrived.

What's next:

The cause of the incident remains under investigation. The New Smyrna Beach Fire Department plans to recognize Swavely and Baggs at an upcoming City Commission meeting.