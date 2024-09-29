Orlando Weather: A mix of sun and clouds this afternoon

Today we will experience a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and storms this afternoon. Expect a high temperature of 90°.

Tonight you can expect diminishing clouds with a stray shower or two. Expect lows into mid-70's.

Looking Ahead:

A stalled front remains over us today, leading to scattered showers and storms. Like Saturday, the storms will move quickly, but heavy downpours could cause some brief flooding in spots due to the moisture in the air. The front shifts north tomorrow, keeping the chance of isolated showers and storms.

A high-pressure system to our east will bring an onshore flow, which may lead to sea breeze showers early in the week. Another disturbance could trigger more scattered showers and storms midweek, but it won’t be a total washout. By late week and into the weekend, rain chances increase as we watch for possible tropical moisture from a system in the Gulf.

Tropics Update:

Tropical Storm Joyce and Hurricane Isaac are still not a concern for Florida, but we’re keeping an eye on other areas. In the Eastern Atlantic, one disturbance now has a 70% chance of developing in the next week. Just east of that, a system off the coast of Africa has a 20% chance of forming. The same goes for the Western Caribbean, which is up to a 50% chance of development. This one’s the real one to watch.

Like with Helene, the Central American Gyre is helping stir things up. Conditions look good for gradual development, and we might see a tropical depression by mid next week. If it heads our way, it could bring tropical rain by next weekend or the following week. Forecast models show different paths, but all agree on a storm forming in the Gulf. Stay updated!