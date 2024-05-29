Orlando weather: Dry spell and near triple-digit heat expected in Central Florida

A late-spring morning in Central Florida began with high humidity, but the moisture will burn off, making way for a sunny and very dry afternoon.

Relative humidity levels will dip below 20% this afternoon, creating conditions more akin to Phoenix than Orlando and a high fire danger.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Wednesday's forecast high temperatures

Isolated storms are expected to develop later in the week, offering a brief respite from the dry spell. This will be followed by a slightly cooler air mass, with temperatures in the upper 80s next week. There is a 20% chance of afternoon storms during this period.

Saturday marks June 1, the official start of the hurricane season. This is a crucial time for residents to prepare for potential tropical storms and hurricanes.

Experts urge everyone to review emergency plans, stock up on supplies, and stay informed about weather updates.

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Forecast

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast