Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: These items will be tax-free starting June 1

Florida residents know how important it is to be disaster-ready during the hurricane season, especially since NOAA predicts a very busy 2024 season. The agency anticipates between 17-25 named storms will form. It's the greatest number of hurricanes predicted by NOAA in its annual May forecast.

A customer pulls a cart with a portable generator at a Home Depot store following Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida, US, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Two million electricity customers in Florida remained without power Friday morning, according to th Expand

From June 1st through the 14th, consumers can stock up on hurricane supplies without paying sales taxes, as part of the annual Florida Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday. This savings holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis and will also include another exemption period from August 24th through September 6th.

Qualifying products include:

Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case

Manual can openers

Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets

Reusable ice

Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets

Portable self-powered light sources

Pet beds

Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios

Gas or diesel fuel tanks

Nonelectric food storage coolers

Batteries, including rechargeable batteries

You can find the full list of items including prices and limitations on theFlorida Department of Revenue's website.