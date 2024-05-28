Expand / Collapse search

Florida's Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday: These items will be tax-free starting June 1

Updated  May 28, 2024 12:35pm EDT
2024 NOAA Hurricane Forecast: What it means for Florida

FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Noah Bergren breaks down the NOAA (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) Forecast for the 2024 Hurricane Season. How many tropical storms, hurricanes, and major hurricanes could be on the way to Central Florida this summer.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida residents know how important it is to be disaster-ready during the hurricane season, especially since NOAA predicts a very busy 2024 season. The agency anticipates between 17-25 named storms will form. It's the greatest number of hurricanes predicted by NOAA in its annual May forecast.

A customer pulls a cart with a portable generator at a Home Depot store following Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida, US, on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Two million electricity customers in Florida remained without power Friday morning, according to th

From June 1st through the 14th, consumers can stock up on hurricane supplies without paying sales taxes, as part of the annual Florida Disaster Preparedness Tax Holiday.  This savings holiday was passed by the Florida Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis and will also include another exemption period from August 24th through September 6th. 

Qualifying products include:

  • Wet dog or cat food if sold individually or the equivalent if sold in a box or case
  • Manual can openers
  • Collapsible or travel-sized food or water bowls for pets
  • Reusable ice
  • Leashes, collars, and muzzles for pets
  • Portable self-powered light sources
  • Pet beds
  • Portable self-powered radios, two-way radios, or weather-band radios
  • Gas or diesel fuel tanks
  • Nonelectric food storage coolers
  • Batteries, including rechargeable batteries

You can find the full list of items including prices and limitations on theFlorida Department of Revenue's website. 