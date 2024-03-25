Orlando weather: Temps climb to near 80s in Central Florida ahead of midweek cold front

We've got a breezy, but beautiful Monday ahead for Central Florida. High temperatures will approach 80°F, which is just about normal for this time of year.

With spring break for Volusia and Brevard counties, it's important to keep in mind if you have beach plans, potentially deadly rip currents will be commonplace on our Atlantic beaches, with 7-foot breaking waves and a steady east wind of 25 to 30 mph.

Starting on Tuesday and through midweek, we'll warm into the mid-80s ahead of our next front. The approaching cold front is weak, resulting in only a few showers on Thursday.

It's not much cooler behind this system either. In fact, by Easter Sunday, it'll be picture-perfect with sunshine all weekend and highs in the low-80s.

I think it's safe to say, this is our nicest weather all year. Enjoy it and happy Monday, Carpe Diem.