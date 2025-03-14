Orlando weather: Hot weekend ahead with severe weather threats on Sunday

The Brief Get ready for sunny skies and warm temps in the 80s across Central Florida on Friday. Hot weather takes hold this weekend, with Saturday’s highs just shy of 90 degrees. We’ll stay dry with partly to mostly sunny skies for the first half of the weekend, but by Sunday, showers and storms will roll in - bringing the potential for severe weather, including damaging winds, tornadoes, and hail.



What will the weather be like on Friday?

What to expect:

Temperatures are relatively mild to start our Friday morning across Central Florida, staying in the 50s and 60s. We'll warm up quickly this afternoon with the help of sunshine. Plan for today's highs to reach the low to mid 80s.

It will be mostly clear and mild tonight, with temperatures only falling into the low and middle 60s for most of Central Florida.

Weekend weather

Hot weather takes hold this weekend, with highs coming just shy of the 90-degree mark for Saturday. We'll stay on the dry side for the first half of the weekend as well, under partly to mostly sunny skies.

Sunday declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day

Temperatures will be hot on Sunday, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. It will be breezy and dry for the first half of the day, but by mid-afternoon, showers and storms will be on the increase.

The best chances of strong storms will be Sunday late afternoon and evening, potentially lingering into the early parts of Monday morning.

The system moving in will provide what is likely to be a severe weather and potentially tornado outbreak from the Midwest today and into the Deep South Saturday. In Central Florida, the main threats from any strong/severe storms that get going would be damaging winds, the risk of a few tornadoes, and hail.

Be sure to stay close to the forecast and stay weather-aware on Sunday.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

