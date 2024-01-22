Orlando weather: Record heat expected this week following Florida cold snap

Monday's weather will feature more clouds than sun and even a few showers in the afternoon, as warmer weather surges in from South Florida and the Caribbean.

There's a high risk for rip currents at the beaches, but otherwise, the big story is that temperatures will be warming into the 80s this week. We may even see a few records with warmer-than-normal overnight lows, too.

Enjoy it while we have it because next week, we're in for a chillier setup with highs generally in the 60s and a higher rain chance.

However, with the warm weather this week, I expect we'll see most of the oak trees begin flowering with their florescent green and yellows. It'll really start to look and feel like spring.