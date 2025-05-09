Orlando weather: Severe storms likely to bring damaging winds, hail on Friday; See timeline

The Brief Friday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day in Central Florida due to the potential for widespread severe storms between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. The primary threats include damaging wind gusts over 60 mph, storms producing large hail, and a low risk of a tornado if sea breezes interact with storms.



Stay weather-aware! Friday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day because of the potential for widespread severe storms across Central Florida.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Central Florida will see the return of afternoon showers and storms, some of which could be on the strong side.

Timeline:

In terms of timing, the best chances of storms will take shape from 4pm-9pm. Areas to the east of I-75 have the highest chances of seeing the rain.

This area is where the SPC has outlined a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms and this is where the best ingredients will exist. Hail, damaging wind gusts, and a low tornado risk will be the main threats.

Weekend weather forecast for Orlando area

Saturday and Sunday rain chances become more scattered. It will remain warm and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.

For any Mother's Day plans, the vast majority of the day looks to be on the dry side. Shower and storm chances won't increase until after dark.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking ahead:

A low-pressure looks to develop over the Gulf into early next week. This system is expected to bring additional moisture into the region, enhancing the likelihood of showers and storms.

Heavy rain will be a safe bet for many Monday afternoon, evening, and then into early Tuesday morning. The potential of a few strong storms exist during this same time frame as well.

Be sure to stay close to the forecast and FOX 35 Storm team for the latest updates on our rain and storm chances in the coming days.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

