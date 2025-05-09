Orlando weather: Severe storms likely to bring damaging winds, hail on Friday; See timeline
ORLANDO, Fla. - Stay weather-aware! Friday has been declared a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day because of the potential for widespread severe storms across Central Florida.
What will the weather look like today?
What to expect:
Central Florida will see the return of afternoon showers and storms, some of which could be on the strong side.
Timeline:
In terms of timing, the best chances of storms will take shape from 4pm-9pm. Areas to the east of I-75 have the highest chances of seeing the rain.
This area is where the SPC has outlined a level 2 of 5 risk for severe storms and this is where the best ingredients will exist. Hail, damaging wind gusts, and a low tornado risk will be the main threats.
Weekend weather forecast for Orlando area
Saturday and Sunday rain chances become more scattered. It will remain warm and humid with afternoon highs in the mid 80s.
For any Mother's Day plans, the vast majority of the day looks to be on the dry side. Shower and storm chances won't increase until after dark.
What will the weather look like next week?
Looking ahead:
A low-pressure looks to develop over the Gulf into early next week. This system is expected to bring additional moisture into the region, enhancing the likelihood of showers and storms.
Heavy rain will be a safe bet for many Monday afternoon, evening, and then into early Tuesday morning. The potential of a few strong storms exist during this same time frame as well.
Be sure to stay close to the forecast and FOX 35 Storm team for the latest updates on our rain and storm chances in the coming days.
Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.
More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar
- Brevard County
- Flagler County
- Lake County
- Marion County
- Osceola County
- Orange County
- Polk County
- Seminole County
- Sumter County
- Volusia County
- U.S./National Radar
Stay connected with FOX 35
- Download the FOX 35 News app for latest news, weather, and traffic alerts
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live, interactive radar
- Visit FOX35Orlando.com/weather for interactive radar, plus updated weather graphics, maps, and images
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on May 9, 2025.