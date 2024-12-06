Orlando weather: How cold will it get in Orlando, Central Florida? How long will it be cold?

A cold front will bring cooler weather and isolated showers, mainly in northern East Central Florida tonight.

Temperatures will drop to the 40s inland and along Volusia County, with coastal areas seeing lows in the 50s. Wind chill values or "feels like" temperatures will dip from the mid-30s to the low 40s. Skies will be clear, and gusty winds will make it feel colder.

Northerly winds behind the front will worsen boating and surf conditions into the evening. A Freeze Watch is in effect overnight for Alachua and Marion counties.

How cold will it get in Orlando and Central Florida?

Here are some of the forecast lows for Friday night:

Cocoa Beach: 55

Daytona Beach: 46

DeLand: 42

Gainesville: 32

Kissimmee: 46

Melbourne: 54

Ocala: 34

Orlando: 46

Palm Coast: 42

The Villages: 37

How long will the cold last in Central Florida?

High pressure will bring drier, cooler weather. Highs will range from the mid-60s to low 70s on Saturday, warming to the low to mid-70s on Sunday. Overnight lows will dip to the low 40s northwest of I-4 and remain in the 50s along the coast.

By early next week, temperatures will gradually warm under a light southeast breeze, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s by Monday and Tuesday. Ir will be mostly dry, with a slight chance of rain midweek as another front arrives.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances increase to 20-30% by Wednesday night as a front moves through. There could be some thunderstorms associated with the front. It will get dramatically colder again next Thursday into Friday with a very significant wind chill impact with still strong northwest winds behind the front next Thursday.

Highs will drop into the 60s by Thursday, with lows falling into the 40s and 50s.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: