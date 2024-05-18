Orlando weather: Hot, humid, and stormy weather continues Saturday

TODAY: Hot, humid, and stormy weather continues Saturday with near-record heat possible along with strong afternoon storms. The day will begin quiet with likely dry weather through lunch time. After 2 pm, scattered showers and storms will begin developing inland, mostly across the eastern half of our area (along and east of I-4). The highest rain chances will be focused along the coast where storms will become more numerous along a pinned sea breeze. This is where the best chance of severe weather will be as isolated severe weather is possible through this evening. The main risks with storms today will be wind, lightning, small hail and an isolated tornado/waterspout. Another round of rain is possible overnight into early Sunday. Severe weather is unlikely during this period. In addition to the storms, the other hazard today will be the big heat. The entire viewing area will get into the 90s with some spots into the mid 90s. The heat index will climb to 100 today and even as high as 105. Keep cool and hydrated today.



BEACH FORECAST: Stay weather aware this afternoon with storm likely after 2 PM along the coast. Isolated severe weather will be possible through the afternoon before rain chances dissipate this evening. Highs reach the low to mid 90s. Surf is low along with the rip current risk.



LOOKING AHEAD: Another chance of storms beginning Sunday earlier in the day. Best chance of severe weather will be into the afternoon. Early clouds and rain will lower highs into the upper 80s to low 90s from north to south. Into next week, rain chances lower to with only a few scattered showers Monday and Tuesday, the drier and warmer the rest of the week.