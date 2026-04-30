Orlando weather: Hot days rest of the week before rain arrives this weekend

It's a warm and muggy start to our Thursday morning across Central Florida with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

This will help set the stage for what will be a hot afternoon. Highs today will be well above normal once again, climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s.

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We'll expect a generally dry day, however a few sprinkles can't be ruled out by late morning in the Orlando area specifically.

Meanwhile, northeast of Orlando in Flagler and northern Volusia County specifically, by 2 to 4 p.m. a few isolated showers and downpours will be possible. These will gradually fade and exit by sunset.

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Partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures take hold overnight. It will be muggy as lows dip down only into the upper 60s and low 70s.

Our stretch of hot temperatures continues into Friday and the weekend. Tomorrow, plan for a 20% chance of isolated showers and downpours with highs back in the low 90s.

By Saturday, it will be a hot and windy day. Afternoon high temperatures will be approaching the mid 90s in some spots as winds gust up to around 30 mph.

This is out ahead of our next system, which will be a strong cold front set to arrive late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning.

Since we're several days out from this system, we're still fine-tuning the timing and specific impacts. That being said, this front will bring the highest chance of showers and storms of the week at least 70%.

In terms of timing, the rain could begin as early as 8 or 9 p.m. Saturday night.

The latest data suggests that this won't be a complete washout of a Sunday either, as the heaviest rain looks to happen overnight.

With this system, we'll also be watching for the potential of a few strong storms for Saturday night and into the predawn hours of Sunday morning. The main impact would be strong winds.

Behind the front, temperatures will drop dramatically. Highs Sunday will only reach the mid to upper 70s before eventually bouncing back into low and mid 80s early next week.