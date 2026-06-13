Orlando weather: Hot and humid with possible storms later today

We've gotten back into our classic rainy season pattern and that is continuing as we kick off the weekend. It won't be a washout, but we're expecting numerous more showers and storms late this afternoon into the evening as the sea breeze collision happens around the I-4 Corridor.

Rain chances increase to around 60% with any strong storm bringing the potential for brief gusty wind as well as frequent lightning/torrential rain.

Watch for ponding on the roadways if you're traveling late in the day. The other story of the day is the heat and humidity. Highs top out in the lower to middle 90s area wide with feels like temps in the low to mid 100s.

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Be sure you're staying hydrated out there! A few storms linger through the first half of the night, before fading away, with lows dipping back into the middle to upper 70s.

What will the weather look like tomorrow?

We "wash, rinse, repeat" on Sunday with more downpours and storms for the afternoon and evening, thanks to the sea breeze. The shift on Sunday is that we'll see more of an offshore flow develop from the Gulf which increases chances of rain closer to our East Coast Beaches.

Rain chances will be the highest around Orlando and points to the east.

Once again, a few storms could pack a bit of a punch with gusty wind and torrential rain. Highs stay near average, in the lower to middle 90s with heat indices up into the lower 100s. Any showers and storms should slowly fade into the later evening with overnight lows staying in the middle to upper 70s.

Looking ahead

What to Expect:

Rain chances and heat prevail each and every day this upcoming week! Chances come down a little bit though, as a ridge of high pressure builds back in. Afternoon storm chances will ring in around 40% through midweek with highs in the lower 90s.

By Thursday, this area of high pressure is shifting toward the Peninsula, which should help boost our temps back into the middle to even upper 90s. That means heat index values in the mid-100s. Hit-or-miss showers and storms are in the forecast late into next weekend with chances holding near 40%.

Tracking the tropics

We're continuing to monitor an area of disturbed weather near Mexico, situated in the Bay of Campeche. As this disturbance lifts into the Gulf, there's now a 20% chance of development over the next 48 hours to 7 days.

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There's a lot of wind shear in the Gulf, but we could see this area of low pressure thread the needle and organize a bit further through the workweek ahead.

A tropical depression is possible by later in the workweek, and it looks to head up toward the Texas Gulf Coast. There would not be any impact on Florida.