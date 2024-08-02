Orlando weather: Heat advisory, afternoon storms expected Friday

A heat advisory is in effect on Friday in Central Florida. Temperatures are expected to soar near 95 degrees, but it will feel like 110 degrees.

The National Weather Service warns residents to take precautions, such as staying hydrated and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during peak heat hours.

The area is also facing a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms, particularly along the I-75 corridor, where storm activity is anticipated to be more intense.

Invest 97L: Tropical depression to form near Florida this weekend, may strengthen to Tropical Storm Debby

Friday and Saturday will be "the calm before the storm" as a tropical system threatens our region on Sunday.

