Orlando weather: FOX 35 declares Weather Impact Day for chilly conditions

Today

FOX 35 has declared a Weather Impact Day for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as unseasonably chilly temperatures settle into Central Florida.

Despite the brisk conditions, skies will remain clear, offering relief from recent rainy weather.

Residents are urged to bundle up as overnight lows could dip significantly, creating a stark contrast to the usual Florida warmth.

Looking ahead

Looking ahead, temperatures are expected to gradually rebound by the weekend.

Highs in the 70s are forecast, with a return to the 70s and low 80s anticipated by next week, bringing a more typical fall feel to the Sunshine State.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 for the latest updates and tips to stay comfortable during the chilly spell.