Orlando Weather Forecast: Tracking a warming trend just in time for New Year's Day

Today's high: 62 degrees | Tonight's low: 43 degrees

Main weather concerns: It's a FOX 35 WEATHER IMPACT DAY but....before 9 a.m. and only for the northern counties. Widespread frost will be of issue in the northern counties, freeze warnings will be found over the far north as well until mid-morning.

Highs hit in the upper 50s north to the lower-mid 60s south. Skies are mostly sunny.

More frost is possible in the northern counties again late tonight, looks a bit more isolated though. We're advising residents to keep tender plants indoors or covered outdoors until temps warm through midweek.

BEACHES: Beaches are cool yet again today with highs mainly around 60. Skies are mostly sunny. Chilly temps will certainly keep most out of the water. Rip current risk is moderate. Surf is in the 1-2' range as northerly wind swell blows in.

THEME PARKS: Another cool, mostly sunny afternoon with highs near 61. Don't forget the jacket! Skies are dry all day.

OUTLOOK: Cold air will shift out of the area through midweek. Wednesday brings a high around 70 but, wake-up temps then will be in the 40s.

Late week brings a HUGE warm-up as winds align to the south. In fact, we could see highs near 80 by Friday and into the New Year's holiday weekend.

Rain chances could come up during that time as well, we'll be tracking!