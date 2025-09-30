Orlando weather: Tropics bring scattered downpours, gusty winds, dangerous surf, strong rip currents

The Brief Hurricane Imelda, previously a tropical storm, is pulling away from the U.S. on Tuesday. Storm impacts will include a few scattered downpours and showers, gusty winds, dangerous surf, and strong rip currents. Temperatures Tuesday will be a few degrees below normal with highs around the mid-80s in the afternoon.



As Hurricane Imelda pulls away from the U.S., we'll continue to see local impacts on Tuesday across the Central Florida area, including a few scattered downpours and showers, gusty winds, dangerous surf, and strong rip currents.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather Tuesday, as well as a look ahead to the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

These scattered storms from Imelda will be fast moving showers that will vary in intensity. Some showers will be light and misty, while others will bring brief rounds of heavy rain. That being said, chances of rain as a whole Tuesday won't be widespread or last all day.

It will remain on the windy side Tuesday too, with gusts up to 30 mph near the beaches and closer to 20–25 mph inland. Dangerous surf will persist with breaking waves reaching heights up to 6–8 feet. A high risk of strong rip currents is in place for all the local beaches along the Atlantic coast.

Temperatures Tuesday will be a few degrees below normal with highs around the mid-80s in the afternoon.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Winds will subside slightly overnight, and rain chances will gradually fade as lows fall into the low-and-middle-70s.

What will the weather look like the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

Tropical moisture will get pulled to the northeast with Imelda. This means lower humidity and chances of rain will take shape through midweek, giving way to a brief but pleasant stretch of weather until roughly Wednesday.

The rough surf and high rip current risk will remain for much of the week. Larger than normal breaking waves will be likely as well through roughly Thursday and possibly Friday.

Rain and storm chances will gradually pick back up towards the end of this week and into the weekend. It's growing increasingly likely that heavy rain is likely for our coastal counties for this weekend and into the early parts of next week. Multiple inches of rain will be possible for Flagler, Volusia and Brevard counties by the end of next week.

Stay close to the forecast for more on this set up.