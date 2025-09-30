National Hurricane Center: Tropical Storm Imelda, Hurricane Humberto bring threats to Florida coast

The Brief Tropical Storm Imelda is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday as the storm meanders off the Southeastern U.S. coast. Hurricane Humberto will remain a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) into Tuesday. Both systems are expected to continue to bring life-threatening impacts to Florida's East Coast beaches on Tuesday.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) still has its eyes peeled on both Tropical Storm Imelda and Hurricane Humberto, which are expected to continue to bring life-threatening impacts to Florida's East Coast beaches on Tuesday.

Tracking Tropical Storm Imelda

What we know:

A Hurricane Watch is now in effect for Bermuda in advance of potential impacts from Tropical Storm Imelda, which is forecast to become a hurricane on Tuesday as the storm meanders off the Southeastern U.S. coast.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the NHC says Tropical Storm Imelda is located about 165 miles north of the Great Abaco Islands and about 755 miles west-southwest of Bermuda.

Imelda is moving toward the northeast near 7 mph. This general motion is expected on Tuesday, followed by a turn towards the east-northeast at a faster forward speed by Tuesday night.

Forecasters say maximum sustained winds for the storm are near 70 mph with higher gusts, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure of Imelda is 981 mb.

This graphic shows information on Tropical Storm Imelda. (Credit: FOX Weather)

Local perspective:

A Hurricane Watch is currently in effect for Bermuda, which means that hurricane conditions are possible within the area. A Hurricane Warning could be required later Tuesday for Bermuda.

Forecasters say minor coastal flooding is possible in areas of onshore winds over the Southeastern U.S. coastline. Swells generated by Imelda are also affecting the Bahamas and are currently spreading to much of the U.S. East Coast. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

What's next:

The NHC expects Imelda to become a hurricane later Tuesday, with further strengthening anticipated on Wednesday.

On the forecast track, the center of the system should move away from the Bahamas Tuesday and quickly be approaching Bermuda late on Wednesday.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Imelda. (Credit: FOX Weather)

Tracking Hurricane Humberto

What we know:

The NHC expects powerful Hurricane Humberto to remain a major hurricane (Category 3 or higher) into Tuesday after it underwent rapid intensification over the weekend and became a monster Category 5 hurricane.

As of 5 a.m. Tuesday, the NHC says Hurricane Humberto is located about 275 miles west of Bermuda.

Humberto is moving toward the north-northwest near 17 mph. A turn to the north is expected today later Tuesday.

Forecasters say maximum sustained winds have decreased to near 100 mph with higher gusts, and hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center of the storm with tropical-storm-force winds extending outward up to 205 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure of Humberto is 972 mb.

This graphic shows the latest information on Hurricane Humberto. (Credit: FOX Weather)

Local perspective:

The NHC says gusty winds are possible in Bermuda Tuesday and Wednesday in outer rainbands. Interests in Bermuda should continue to follow the latest forecasts for both Humberto and Imelda.

Swells from Humberto are likely to cause dangerous surf and life-threatening rip current conditions, affecting beaches of the Northern Caribbean, Bahamas, Bermuda and much of the East Coast of the U.S. over the next several days.

What's next:

Forecasters say a much faster northeast or east-northeast motion is expected on Wednesday and Thursday.

On the forecast track, the center of Humberto will pass west of and then north of Bermuda Tuesday and Wednesday.

Humberto is expected to become a strong extratropical system on Wednesday.

The forecast cone for Hurricane Humberto. (Credit: FOX Weather)

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season

Dig deeper:

It's been a busy few weeks in the Atlantic with Hurricane Gabrielle first, and now Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Imelda ongoing simultaneously several hundred miles apart.

The Atlantic hurricane season began on June 1 and runs through Nov. 30.