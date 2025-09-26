Orlando weather: Hot temperatures, afternoon showers and storms to bring heavy rain

The Brief Hot temperatures and scattered afternoon showers and storms are expected for Friday in Central Florida. The best chances of the heaviest rain will take place between 5–10 p.m. Invest 94L, which could become Tropical Storm Imelda, will bring gusty showers, rough surf and a high risk of dangerous rip currents to the U.S. East Coast.



Hot temperatures and scattered afternoon showers and storms will close out our work week in Central Florida. In addition, the FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking Invest 94L, which could become Tropical Storm Imelda, will bring gusty showers, rough surf and a high risk of dangerous rip currents to the U.S. East Coast.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Temperatures will climb into the upper-80s near the coast and low-90s for inland areas on Friday in Central Florida.

Showers and storms will make a return Friday beginning shortly after noon. The best chances of the heaviest rain will take place between 5–10 p.m. Heavy rain and pockets of gusty winds will be possible at times. With the timing of these showers and specifically storms, lightning could impact Friday night football and sporting events, so stay close to the forecast and keep a close eye to the skies.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

A few leftover showers and isolated storms will be possible Friday night. These will gradually fade as we move into the predawn hours of Saturday morning.

Temperatures will still be quite warm and muggy, with lows falling into the mid-70s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking Ahead:

Big changes arrive this weekend with a diffused cold front moving in Saturday and a tropical system off the U.S. East Coast.

Saturday will be breezy and warm with afternoon scattered showers and storms.

As we head into Sunday and Monday, we'll feel the indirect impacts of what could become Tropical Storm Imelda as it curves north in the Atlantic running parallel to the East Coast of the state. Outer rain bands will bring gusty showers, rough surf and a high risk of dangerous rip currents.

Sunday and Monday will be when the worst of the weather arrives until the system likely pulls away to the north. As a result, a lot of our deep tropical moisture will be pulled away, as well. This will mean a much drier and more comfortable stretch as we head into next week.