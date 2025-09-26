National Hurricane Center: Hurricane Humberto forms in Atlantic; Invest 94L could threaten Southeast Coast

The Brief Hurricane Humberto reached winds of 75 mph Friday morning, officially designating it as a Category 1 hurricane. Invest 94L in the Atlantic has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Imelda in the coming days, as well as impact the U.S. East Coast. Hurricane Gabrielle is now a post-tropical cyclone as it continues to barrel across the Atlantic toward the islands and European coastline.



The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Hurricane Humberto reached winds of 75 mph Friday morning, officially designating it as a Category 1 hurricane. In addition, forecasters are closely monitoring the development of Invest 94L in the Atlantic as they say there’s not only a high chance it will become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Imelda in the coming days, but also impact the U.S. East Coast.

Here's the latest updates on the systems as we continue to track the tropics.

Hurricane Humberto

What we know:

On Friday morning, the NHC said Hurricane Humberto reached winds of 75 mph Friday morning, officially designating it as a Category 1 hurricane. Once a tropical storm’s winds reach 74 mph, it is called a hurricane and maintains the same name it had when it was a tropical storm. Humberto is now the third Atlantic hurricane and eighth named storm of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, Humberto was located about 465 miles northeast of the Northern Leeward Islands. Humberto is moving toward the northwest near 3 mph. A slow west-northwest to northwest motion is expected during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from the Center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles. The estimated minimum central pressure is 990 mb.

What's next:

Significant strengthening is forecast, and Humberto is expected to become a major hurricane this weekend. By the start of next week, forecasters said, Humberto could have wind speeds of at least 115 mph.

As of the latest forecast track, Humberto is expected to curve out to sea hundreds of miles from the U.S. East Coast.

Invest 94L

What we know:

The NHC is also closely monitoring the development of Invest 94L in the Atlantic. Forecasters say there’s a high chance it will become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Imelda in the coming days, as well as impact the U.S. East Coast.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to show signs of organization in association with the tropical wave, which is located near Hispaniola and the Turks and Caicos Islands. An area of low pressure is expected to form along the wave Friday when it moves near the Southeast Bahamas.

Invest 94L currently has an 80% chance of development over the next 48 hours and a 90% chance of development over the next seven days.

What's next:

This low is expected to become a tropical depression when it is in the vicinity of the Central and Northwest Bahamas later Friday or over the weekend, and then track northwestward or northward over the Southwestern Atlantic.

Why you should care:

Regardless of development, forecasters say heavy rains and gusty winds are ongoing in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, and the Turks and Caicos Islands, and it's likely to spread across the Bahamas and Eastern Cuba during the next couple of days. Interests in all of these areas should monitor the progress of the system.

While there is significant uncertainty in the long-range track and intensity of the system, the chances of wind, rainfall and storm surge impacts for a portion of the Southeast U.S. coast during the next several days are increasing. Interests in this area should also monitor the progress of the system.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle

What we know:

A Hurricane Warning remains in place for the Azores as what was Hurricane Gabrielle continues to barrel across the Atlantic toward the islands and European coastline, now as a post-tropical cyclone.

A post-tropical cyclone is a cyclone that no longer possesses tropical characteristics that define a hurricane, such as a warm core, according to the NHC. But called a hurricane or not, these storms continue to pose significant threats with heavy rain and high winds.

Forecasters say Gabrielle still has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph and is currently located roughly 455 miles west of the Azores, moving off to the east at a rather fast rate of 32 mph.

What's next:

Steady weakening is expected over the next few days, as the storm moves away from the Azores yet remains a powerful post-tropical cyclone.

Gabrielle even has the potential to reach Portugal by early Sunday as it's expected to pick up even more forward speed over the next few days, followed by a slower eastward to east-southeastward motion this weekend.

Why you should care:

Hurricane conditions, including torrential rain, strong winds, dangerous storm surge and coastal flooding, are expected to continue within the Azores Friday morning. In addition, Hurricane Gabrielle may produce upwards of 3–5 inches of rain in much of the central and western Azores. Outer bands may also produce about 1–3 inches of rain across the eastern Azores.

Swells generated by Hurricane Gabrielle are also expected to impact Bermuda, the U.S. East Coast from North Carolina northward and Atlantic Canada over the next few days. Those swells are expected to produce life-threatening surf and rip currents at local beaches.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Hurricane Gabrielle. (Credit: FOX Weather)

2025 Atlantic hurricane season

Big picture view:

The peak of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season was on Sept. 10, but the most active months are typically August, September and October.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June through Nov. 30.